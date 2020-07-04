BARRIE, ONT. -- Hot, dry conditions have local fire departments on standby.

Tiny Township has banned open-air burning and lighting fireworks. Tay Township, Midland, and Penetanguishene have also imposed fire bans.

Communities, including Wasaga Beach and Springwater Township, have bumped their fire risk to high. While they are not forbidding campfires and other outdoor burning, officials are asking people to be extra cautious.

Springwater Fire Chief Jeff Kirk says the fire risk will be re-assessed on Monday.