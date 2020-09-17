BARRIE, ONT. -- The health unit reports a dozen new COVID-19 cases across Simcoe County on Thursday, including two children.

The latest diagnoses include six Barrie residents, a Wasaga Beach man, a New Tecumseth man, an Oro-Medonte woman, a Collingwood man, a Bradford man and two girls, also from Bradford.

No new Muskoka cases were reported today.

Meanwhile, Ontario reports 293 new positive tests today, and three new virus-related deaths.

The health minister said 70 per cent of the new cases are people under the age of 40.

The province also reports 21 new COVID-19 cases in schools around the province, including at least five among students.

The new cases -- which also include four staff members and 12 people who aren't identified -- bring the total number of schools with a reported case to 51 out of the province's 4,828.

A teacher with Orillia's Twin Lakes Secondary School tested positive, becoming the first school-related case in Simcoe Muskoka. He is said to be asymptomatic and self-isolating.

With files from The Canadian Press