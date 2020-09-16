BARRIE, ONT. -- There are eight new COVID-19 cases in Simcoe County on Wednesday.

Six Barrie residents and two Bradford West Gwillimbury residents have been diagnosed in the last 24 hours.

The health unit reports three of the cases acquired the virus through close contact, one through community transmission, and the remaining are under investigation.

Dr. Charles Gardner, Simcoe Muskoka's top doctor, said the spike in cases over recent weeks is alarming.

"The number of cases is going up, quite dramatically, quite worrisome, I would say. And we have more cases so far in September than we had in the whole month of August."

On Tuesday, the health unit confirmed a teacher at Twin Lakes Secondary School in Orillia tested positive. The teacher was asymptomatic and is self-isolating at home.

Meanwhile, Ontario is once again reporting a significant spike in cases today with 315, the highest since early June.