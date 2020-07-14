BARRIE, ONT. -- The health unit has confirmed blue-green algae blooms in Little Lake Park Beach after testing the water.

People are advised not to swim or fish in the lake and exercise caution where the algae is visible.

Blue-green algae can be harmful to people and pets. The toxins can cause headaches, fever, diarrhea, abdominal pain, nausea and vomiting.

Symptoms could be more serious if the contaminated water is swallowed.

Blue-green algae can make the water look like green pea soup or turquoise paint.