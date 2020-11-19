BARRIE, ONT. -- An ATM is at the centre of an investigation after an early morning fire at the Guardian Drug Store in Springwater Township.

According to police, emergency crews responded to the fire around 5:10 a.m. on Thursday on Queen Street in Elmvale.

Upon arrival, police say a door to the building was "insecure," and they believe "unknown suspect(s) had unlawfully entered the building prior to the fire."

Police also say they have reasons to believe an ATM may inside may also have been "tampered with during the incident."

The Ontario Fire Marshal's office will work with provincial police on the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police.