Grisly images presented at Simcoe County man's murder trial

Warning: Some readers may find the details in this article disturbing.

The first-degree murder trial of Brad McKee entered day three in a Barrie, Ont. courtroom with grisly images presented to the jury.

McKee sat in the prisoner's box as the court heard screams played from a frantic 911 phone call as his mother, Anna, pleaded for police to come to her home the night of Feb. 11, 2019.

The loud and often distorted phone call audio played for several minutes for the jury as Anna McKee can be heard saying her husband, Bill, had been stabbed in the neck.

Following the 911 call, a retired OPP forensic investigator took the stand to describe her role in collecting evidence from the scene on the night Bill McKee died. The officer said she took photos of a bloody hunting knife, roughly 30 centimetres long.

While on the stand, the witness was handed a plastic tub containing a hunting knife that was then shown to the jury. She testified to being unable to collect fingerprints from the knife that night because it was covered in blood.

The courtroom watched a video taken from inside the home, collected by OPP forensic officers, that appeared to show blood stains in several parts of the house, including a hallway and entrance to a bedroom. The witness described what appeared to be a large drag mark of blood across a wooden floor.

She testified there was a significant amount of blood on a bathroom floor, where a black cordless phone was resting in blood.

The video showed blood on the walls and toilet inside the small bathroom where Bill McKee died.

On Friday, the court is expected to hear more evidence from the forensic officer, plus testimony from another witness.