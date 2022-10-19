Crown paints shocking picture of Simcoe County father's last moments at son's trial
Warning: Some readers may find the details in this article disturbing.
The first day of testimony began Wednesday in the trial of Brad McKee, the man charged with first-degree murder in his father's death in February 2019.
During opening remarks, the Crown painted a vivid picture of the accused as a troubling young man who battled heroin addiction and mental health struggles, ultimately culminating with the death of his father, 59-year-old Bill McKee, inside their Penetanguishene home.
Through an agreed statement of facts, police reports and calls for help to 911 dating back roughly three years, the Crown outlined a history of violence, physical abuse and verbal threats, along with about 14 drug overdoses, including suicide attempts.
Bill and his wife moved their family from Cambridge to Simcoe County, hoping for a fresh start, but the court heard that Brad became increasingly paranoid, agitated and violent toward his parents and younger brother. The Crown argued the three often feared for their safety and the health of safety of Brad.
The Crown outlined incidents in which Brad had to be removed from the home to have his mental health examined, claiming his parents were tracking his every move, ruining his life and interfering with his finances.
The jury of 10 women and four men heard that on the night of Feb. 11, 2019, Brad threatened to kill his parents, locking them inside the home, turning off the lights and closing the drapes while telling them it was time for them to die.
The Crown told the jury that after his mother escaped to have a neighbour call 911, police arrived at the home to find Bill unresponsive on the bathroom floor in a pool of blood with a deep cut to his neck and Brad on the bedroom floor covered in blood with a hunting knife in his hand.
The Crown claimed Brad told police to shoot him and "just let me die" and that he "didn't mean to kill him."
The first-degree murder trial resumes Thursday morning with two witnesses scheduled to take the stand.
