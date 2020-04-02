Grey Bruce Health Unit reports 15 people infected with virus
Published Thursday, April 2, 2020 5:26PM EDT
The Grey Bruce Health Unit is seen in Owen Sound, Ont. in this file photo provided by the health unit.
BARRIE -- The Grey Bruce Health Unit (GBHU) is reporting three health care workers are now infected with COVID-19, one of whom is employed at an unnamed long-term care facility.
The health unit announced one new case on Thursday, saying that the patient, a man in his 30, is in self-isolation.
The total number of COVID-19 cases in Grey Bruce sits at 15.
The health unit reports that in the past 24 hours, 41 tests have come back negative, and five people have since recovered.