BARRIE -- The Grey Bruce Health Unit (GBHU) is reporting three health care workers are now infected with COVID-19, one of whom is employed at an unnamed long-term care facility.

The health unit announced one new case on Thursday, saying that the patient, a man in his 30, is in self-isolation.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Grey Bruce sits at 15.

The health unit reports that in the past 24 hours, 41 tests have come back negative, and five people have since recovered.