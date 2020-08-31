BARRIE, ONT. -- A Service Ontario office in Gravenhurst reopened on Monday following some tense moments late last week.

The Gravenhurst Chamber of Commerce building, where the Service Ontario office is located, closed on Friday morning after a staff member received an alert from the COVID-19 contact tracing app that there was possible exposure from someone who tested positive for the virus.

The staff member has since tested negative with no symptoms.

The building was cleaned as a precaution, and the Chamber said it would continue to follow strict health and safety guidelines to protect staff and everyone in the community.

The health unit recommends installing the COVID Alert app, which notifies individuals if they come into close contact with a positive case.