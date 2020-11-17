BARRIE, ONT. -- The Senior Wish Association in Barrie is looking to make the holidays a little brighter for local seniors, especially this year as many have been unable to visit or have visits from their families.

The association is asking for online monetary donations in place of gift donations this year because of the pandemic.

The money raised will be used to purchase various items, such as poinsettias for retirement homes, small ornaments and cookies.

You could also send in a picture to show a senior you care, along with a story to let your loved ones know they are in your thoughts that will be posted on the Senior Wish Association's website.

Volunteers have also created hundreds of homemade Christmas cards.