BARRIE -- Georgian College is the first Ontario college to introduce a program that waives tuition fees for eligible learners who are in extended society care, formerly known as foster care.

The college will launch the program in time for the fall and plans to accept 15 students.

According to the Children's Aid Society, in 2018-2019, there were about 10,000 children and youth in extended society care. A child is in the care and custody of the CAS until they turn 18 or get married.

Simcoe-Muskoka Family Connexions Director of Communications Melanie McLearon said that the rate of graduating from high school for teens in tough living situations are much lower.

She explained that kids in CAS care are given barriers out of their control that can affect their educational career, things like moving schools and not have a proper support system.

"Half of the kids here are graduating from high school," she said. "Compared to the average of over 85 percent who graduate high school in the general population."

The college program is more than providing free tuition. For many, it will open doors to a brighter and more stable future.

"If you've grown up in care, you don't have the same support network that many of your other peers have, so they are putting in place a way for them to have support through post-secondary. Most people have their family, high school graduates, and a peer network," remarked McLearon.

She added that education is the most critical key to success in life, and they need to be given a fair opportunity.

"With education, there's a chance for good employment and a stable home," she said.

The program is available to anyone who has also been in extended society care for over one year.

Everyone deserves an education, believes Georgian College's Renee Ferguson. "It's very challenging for folks to consider post-secondary entry, a lot of early childhood trauma, educational disruption, life circumstances and a lack of support."

Ferguson said it allows education to be more inclusive. "Children deserve opportunity, youth deserve opportunities, adults who didn't have opportunities deserve opportunity," said Ferguson.

While Georgian is the first college to kick off a program like this, Ferguson and many others hope to see this become a province-wide initiative.