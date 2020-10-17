BARRIE, ONT. -- The COVID-19 outbreak at Simcoe Manor has reached 64 cases.

The County of Simcoe says four more staff members at the long-term care home in Beeton have tested positive for the virus. Twenty-six staff members and 38 residents are now infected.

Six COVID-positive residents have died since the outbreak was declared on Oct. 2.

The Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre took control of the county-run facility earlier this week in an attempt to control the spread of coronavirus. The county has said that process was difficult since many of those infected never showed symptoms.

Ontario reported Saturday that 78 long-term care homes have outbreaks of COVID-19, six fewer than Friday.