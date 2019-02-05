

CTV Barrie





Fire destroyed a barn in Clearview Township on Tuesday afternoon.

Flames raged through the barn on the 33-34 Sideroad of Nottawasaga.

Crews arrived to find the blaze had spread to a riding arena.

Twenty-two firefighters battled the inferno with help from the Essa and Collingwood fire departments.

No one was injured, and no animals were affected.

Damage is estimated at approximately half-a-million-dollars.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.