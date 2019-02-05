Featured
Fire destroys barn in Clearview Township
Flames ripped through a barn in Clearview Township on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019 (CTV News/Steve Mansbridge)
CTV Barrie
Published Tuesday, February 5, 2019 5:16PM EST
Fire destroyed a barn in Clearview Township on Tuesday afternoon.
Flames raged through the barn on the 33-34 Sideroad of Nottawasaga.
Crews arrived to find the blaze had spread to a riding arena.
Twenty-two firefighters battled the inferno with help from the Essa and Collingwood fire departments.
No one was injured, and no animals were affected.
Damage is estimated at approximately half-a-million-dollars.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.