Early morning fire destroys home in Muskoka
Firefighters battle a house fire in Muskoka Lake, Ont. on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017. (Muskoka Lakes Fire Department)
CTV Barrie
Published Wednesday, December 13, 2017 12:44PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, December 13, 2017 3:56PM EST
An early morning fire in Muskoka Lakes on Wednesday destroyed a home.
The two-storey house on Dee Bank Road was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived on scene, just before 1:30 a.m.
Fire crews took a defensive approach to extinguish the fire. It took crews several hours to put it out.
Damage is estimated at $450,000. The cause is not yet known.
One person who was in the home was taken to hospital for assessment.