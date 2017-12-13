

CTV Barrie





An early morning fire in Muskoka Lakes on Wednesday destroyed a home.

The two-storey house on Dee Bank Road was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived on scene, just before 1:30 a.m.

Fire crews took a defensive approach to extinguish the fire. It took crews several hours to put it out.

Damage is estimated at $450,000. The cause is not yet known.

One person who was in the home was taken to hospital for assessment.