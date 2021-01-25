BARRIE -- A truck driver escaped without injuries after flipping a tanker truck into a ditch along Foxmead Road in Oro-Medonte.

According to police, emergency crews responded to the area between Dunn's Line and Town Line just after 8 a.m. Monday morning.

Police say the truck was full of fuel at the time of the crash. Luckily, no one was injured, and officers haven't laid any charges at this time.

The road is closed, although police say local traffic will be able to get through.

The cause of the crash is ongoing.