Driver rolls tanker truck full of fuel into a ditch in Oro-Medonte
Published Monday, January 25, 2021 1:07PM EST Last Updated Monday, January 25, 2021 1:52PM EST
Crews work to pull a tanker truck out of a ditch on Fox Meade Road in Oro-Medonte on Monday, January 25, 2021 (Jim Holmes/CTV News)
BARRIE -- A truck driver escaped without injuries after flipping a tanker truck into a ditch along Foxmead Road in Oro-Medonte.
According to police, emergency crews responded to the area between Dunn's Line and Town Line just after 8 a.m. Monday morning.
Police say the truck was full of fuel at the time of the crash. Luckily, no one was injured, and officers haven't laid any charges at this time.
The road is closed, although police say local traffic will be able to get through.
The cause of the crash is ongoing.
