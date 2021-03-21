BARRIE, ONT. -- A male driver is dead after crashing into a light standard along Duckworth Street in Barrie.

It happened at about 6:30 a.m. Sunday near the off-ramp from southbound Highway 400.

The impact wrapped the driver's side of a black sedan around the light standard, crunched the windshield, and left a field of debris scattered across the road.

Collision reconstructionists have laid down dozens of colourful evidence markers and appear to be using a drone to help them piece together what happened.

Police have not indicated what may have caused the crash or whether the car was coming off the highway.

The following stretches of road remain closed for the investigation: