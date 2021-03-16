Advertisement
Pedestrian struck and killed in Barrie's north end
Published Tuesday, March 16, 2021 3:29PM EDT Last Updated Tuesday, March 16, 2021 6:08PM EDT
Police close Duckworth Street in Barrie, Ont. for a fatal pedestrian collision on Tues. March 16, 2021 (CTV News Barrie)
BARRIE, ONT. -- A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle in Barrie Tuesday afternoon.
Barrie police say the victim is a man in his late 80s.
Duckworth Street in Barrie was closed for the police investigation.
They say the driver remained at the scene.
The area has since reopened.
Police ask anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has dashcam video to contact them at (705) 725-7025.
