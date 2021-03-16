BARRIE, ONT. -- A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle in Barrie Tuesday afternoon.

Barrie police say the victim is a man in his late 80s.

Duckworth Street in Barrie was closed for the police investigation.

They say the driver remained at the scene.

The area has since reopened.

Police ask anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has dashcam video to contact them at (705) 725-7025.