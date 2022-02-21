Driver identified in deadly Springwater Township crash

Provincial police identified a driver killed in a two-vehicle collision on Sunday in Springwater Township.

Police say 37-year-old Anna Maria Liscio died in the hospital after the crash on County Road 90 near George Johnston Road.

OPP says the Toronto woman's vehicle collided with a pickup truck.

The truck driver and two other people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Huronia West OPP at 1-888-310-1122.