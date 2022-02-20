One dead and three seriously injured in Springwater crash

Emergency crews work to extricate three people following multi-vehicle crash Emergency crews work to extricate three people following multi-vehicle crash

Barrie Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

MPs to vote tonight on decision to invoke Emergencies Act

Designating no go zones within Canada's capital, ensuring tow trucks were available to remove vehicles from city streets and stopping the flow of money and goods keeping anti-government demonstrators fed and fuelled are all clear ways the Emergencies Act helped end the Ottawa blockades, Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino said on Sunday ahead of a House of Commons vote on the controversial measure.

Biden-Putin summit discussed but fears of Ukraine war remain

The U.S. and Russian presidents tentatively agreed to meet in a last-ditch effort to stave off a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine, even as sustained shelling continued Monday in a conflict in eastern Ukraine that Western powers fear could provide the spark for a broader war.

Australia welcomes back tourists with toy koalas, Tim Tams

International tourists and business travellers began arriving in Australia with few restrictions on Monday, bringing together families in tearful reunions after separations of two years or longer forced by some of the toughest travel restrictions in the world.

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver