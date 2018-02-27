

CTV Barrie





Progressive Conservative leadership candidate Doug Ford says he would kill the Bala Falls power dam project if he becomes premier.

Ford made a stop in Bala on Tuesday morning, telling people along the banks of the falls that he would put an end to the controversial Muskoka project.

"The good people of this region do not want this project," he told the crowd.

"It’s just great the fact that he's coming on board and is going to do his best to stop this," says supporter Brian Munro.

Over breakfast with supporters in Bracebridge, Ford said he understands times are tough. He promised to put an end to over-spending at Queen's Park, scrap taxes for low-income earners and reject the proposed carbon tax.

"Carbon tax is the worst tax for the people of Ontario and for businesses."

Ford endorsed Christine Elliott for the PC leadership in 2015, but says this time around, he's the man for the job.

"I’m going to get rid of the political elites, the establishment. Clean out Queen's Park and sanitize that place like it's never been sanitized, and I'm going to do the same to our party," he says.

Ford also made a campaign stop in Huntsville, before heading to Sudbury.