BARRIE -- The province has given the green light for many businesses to reopen on Tuesday, but that doesn't mean everyone is prepared to open their doors to the public just yet.

"We're actually working on a few things inside right now, just so we are ready and making sure that it is safe for all the customers and everyone out there," admits 4Hundred Source For Sports owner, Shawn Stevens.

As Ontario's phase one rolls out, customers hit the streets to line up and ease into the new normal.

SVP Sports in Alliston did reopen today with new safety measures in place. Hand sanitizer is stationed at the front door, and while change rooms are open, staff says nothing goes back to the store floor without being steamed first.

Construction workers are back on the job today, off-leash dog parks have reopened, vehicle dealerships are open for business, and most outdoor sports fields are available for use.

Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman says reopening the economy would help businesses trying to recover from the fallout of COVID-19.

"Certainly a positive sign to see many of these businesses opening, especially the small ones who, in many ways, have been hit the hardest and probably struggle the most."

For a list of businesses the province has allowed to reopen, click here.