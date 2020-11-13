BARRIE, ONT. -- A Winter Outerwear Campaign has launched to help families in need as the temperatures drop.

The people behind Barrie Families Unite hope the public will donate gently used and clean winter jackets, boots, snow pants, toques and mitts by Nov. 22 to allow time for a free pop-up shop to open on Nov. 28.

There are 14 locations across Barrie and the surrounding area to drop-off donations.

Porch Drop-Offs:

388 Anne Street N, Barrie

100 Rodney Street, Barrie

30 Bishop Drive, Barrie

93 Browning Trail, Barrie

256 Hickling Trail, Barrie

57 Ottaway Avenue, Barrie

32 Girdwood Drive, Barrie

20 Willow Bay Drive, Midhurst

763 Chestnut Street, Innisfil

2333 Ronald Road, Minesing

Business Drop-Offs:

Menchie's - 397 Bayfield Street

Roberts Complete Auto Care - 140 Brock Street

Comfort Keepers - 51 Churchill DRive

Around My Gluten Free Table - 411 Huronia Road #110

Please drop off during business hours only.