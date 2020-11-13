Advertisement
Donate gently used winter clothing to help local families
Published Friday, November 13, 2020 4:55PM EST Last Updated Friday, November 13, 2020 6:52PM EST
BARRIE, ONT. -- A Winter Outerwear Campaign has launched to help families in need as the temperatures drop.
The people behind Barrie Families Unite hope the public will donate gently used and clean winter jackets, boots, snow pants, toques and mitts by Nov. 22 to allow time for a free pop-up shop to open on Nov. 28.
There are 14 locations across Barrie and the surrounding area to drop-off donations.
Porch Drop-Offs:
- 388 Anne Street N, Barrie
- 100 Rodney Street, Barrie
- 30 Bishop Drive, Barrie
- 93 Browning Trail, Barrie
- 256 Hickling Trail, Barrie
- 57 Ottaway Avenue, Barrie
- 32 Girdwood Drive, Barrie
- 20 Willow Bay Drive, Midhurst
- 763 Chestnut Street, Innisfil
- 2333 Ronald Road, Minesing
Business Drop-Offs:
- Menchie's - 397 Bayfield Street
- Roberts Complete Auto Care - 140 Brock Street
- Comfort Keepers - 51 Churchill DRive
- Around My Gluten Free Table - 411 Huronia Road #110
Please drop off during business hours only.
