Crews sprang into action to rescue a dog stranded on a narrow ledge at the Nottawasaga Bluffs on Friday.

Clearview Fire Chief Roree Payment told CTV News the dog slid off the edge of a cliff and landed on a ledge about 30 feet down.

Rescuers used a ladder to carefully scale the cliffside and bring 'Jay' to safety.

They were able to reunite the black lab, uninjured, with his owners.