Dog rescued from ledge in Nottawasaga Bluffs
A dog is trapped on a narrow ledge after sliding down a cliff in the Nottawasaga Bluffs on Fri., Feb. 22, 2019 (Photo Cred: Clearview Fire Dept.)
CTV Barrie
Published Friday, February 22, 2019 2:31PM EST
Last Updated Friday, February 22, 2019 3:30PM EST
Crews sprang into action to rescue a dog stranded on a narrow ledge at the Nottawasaga Bluffs on Friday.
Clearview Fire Chief Roree Payment told CTV News the dog slid off the edge of a cliff and landed on a ledge about 30 feet down.
Rescuers used a ladder to carefully scale the cliffside and bring 'Jay' to safety.
They were able to reunite the black lab, uninjured, with his owners.