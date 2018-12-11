

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





One of the two brothers accused in the killing of 14-year-old Riley Driver-Martin in Mississauga last week was under an order not to contact his co-accused brother at the time of the incident, court documents reveal.

Driver-Martin was found dead with obvious signs of trauma in a laneway backing onto Meadow Park, in the area of Truscott Drive and Southdown Road at around 8 a.m. on Dec. 7.

On Saturday, police first announced that 20-year-old Nicholas Mahabir was arrested on the day the boy’s body was found and charged with one count of second-degree murder.

Later that night, police said that his brother Mark Mahabir, also 20, was also in custody on a charge of second-degree murder in relation to Driver-Martin’s death.

Court documents obtained by CTV News Toronto indicate that as a result of a charge of robbery laid against Nicholas Mahabir in May 2018, he was under a condition of undertaking not to communicate with his brother Mark.

The documents indicate Nicholas was accused of violating that undertaking on Nov. 9, 2018. A warrant was issued for his arrest the next day.

Nicholas and Mark are two of three fraternal triplets.

Driver-Martin’s uncle told CTV News Toronto Monday that the boy stood up for others who were bullied and “loved his family.”

A memorial was held at Clarkson Community Centre in Mississauga on Monday night.

A funeral will be held for Driver-Martin on Thursday in Etobicoke.

Nicholas Mahabir is expected to appear in court on Wednesday while his brother Mark will appear in court next on Dec. 24.