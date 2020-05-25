BARRIE -- The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirms it received the green light from the province to expand testing at its seven assessment centres across the region.

With more testing comes news of more cases since Friday.

The health unit is reporting a dozen new cases in Simcoe County alone.

The assessment centre on Huronia Road in Barrie had a lineup of people on Monday, hoping to get swabbed for COVID-19.

Even those who weren't showing symptoms of the virus lined up to be assessed, saying it could help protect others now that many are back in the workplace.

"It might be nothing, but I'd rather know the truth," said Barrie resident Ally Truen as she waited outside the centre.

The latest cases were reported in Essa, Barrie, Innisfil, Bradford and New Tecumseth.

New cases and ramped up testing conducted at assessment centres in Simcoe Muskoka where many expect infection rates to increase as the economy reopens and the warm weather returns ⁦@CTVBarrieNews⁩ pic.twitter.com/YHfJEqsPKH — Mike Arsalides (@MArsalidesCTV) May 25, 2020

The local health unit reports 16-thousand residents across Simcoe Muskoka have been tested for COVID-19.

To find an assessment centre near you, click here.