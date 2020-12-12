BARRIE, ONT. -- The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit has ended the latest outbreak of COVID-19 at Simcoe Manor in Beeton.

An outbreak was called for one unit inside the long-term care facility in Beeton on Nov. 29 after a staff member tested positive. After a few rounds of testing, no more infections were identified.

A statement posted to the County of Simcoe’s website calls the development “excellent news for everyone and a relief as we enter the holiday season.”

The statement goes on to say that Simcoe Muskoka entering the COVID-19 red zone on Monday should be a reminder that we can’t let our guard down.

A facility-wide outbreak at Simcoe Manor earlier this fall sickened more than 70 residents and staff members. Ten deaths are associated with that outbreak.