BARRIE -- The outbreak at Simcoe Manor in Beeton has been declared over, according to the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit's website.

The two-month-long outbreak at the long-term care home saw more than 70 people test positive for the coronavirus - 43 residents and 32 staff - while ten residents succumbed to the infection since September 29.

The outbreak at the Allandale Station Retirement Residence has also been declared over, however, outbreaks remain in place at both Sunset Manor in Collingwood and Holland Gardens Retirement Residence in Bradford.

Meanwhile, 14 more people tested positive in the city of Barrie as the SMDHU reported 30 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 with the region inching closer to 2,000 total cases.

Thursday's numbers from the health unit show the region now stands at 1,983 cases - 153 since Monday - with new infections in New Tecumseth (6), Bradford (3), and Springwater (2).

Innisfil, Tiny, Collingwood, and Essa are all reporting one new case, while one case is still pending.

Meanwhile, the province is reporting an uptick in cases, confirming 1,478 more people have tested positive for the virus, up from 1,373 on Wednesday.

Ontario also processed more than 47,000 COVID-19 tests over the last day, with about 53,000 swabs still under investigation.

With files from CTV News Toronto.