BARRIE, ONT. -- Georgian Downs in Innisfil will close its doors once again.

"We will be closing Innisfil [and London] as they have now been determined Code Red by the provincial government," said a spokesperson with Gateway Casinos and Entertainment.

Ontario announced Friday Simcoe Muskoka would shift into the Red-Control category under the province's COVID-19 colour-coded framework amid surging infection rates.

Georgian Downs closed back in March during the first wave of the virus and welcomed people back inside in October.

While table games remained paused, the slot machines were open with a 50 person capacity.

Gateway Casinos added plexiglass dividers and sanitizing stations to keep everyone safe during its reopening.

It's unclear how long the closure will last. The province reassess the impact of public health measures after at least 28 days.

Casino Rama hasn't reopened since it locked the doors back in the spring.