BARRIE, ONT. -- Georgian College has a confirmed positive case of COVID-19 at the Barrie campus.

The school says the infected individual was in the culinary lab on Dec. 2 and Dec. 4.

Out of an abundance of caution, the college cancelled all in-person culinary labs this week and next, but online classes will continue.

A spokesperson for Georgian wrote in an email to CTV News, "Simcoe-Muskoka District Health Unit is currently investigating this case, and the college will work with them on any contact tracing or other requirements. There's no need for employees and students in these programs to isolate at this time, unless advised to do so by public health."

Anyone who feels unwell should remain home and monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.