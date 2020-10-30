BARRIE, ONT. -- COVID-19 has claimed another life at Simcoe Manor, bringing the death toll at the Beeton long-term care home to 10.

Forty of the facility’s residents and 28 staff members have tested positive for the virus since an outbreak was declared last month. No new cases have been added since Oct. 18.

The County of Simcoe says all but one of the cases in residents have resolved. One resident is receiving care in the hospital.

The Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre took control of the county-run facility in mid-October to control the spread of coronavirus.

Thirty-three of the region’s COVID-related deaths have been centred in three long-term care homes: Simcoe Manor, Bradford Valley, and Owen Hill in Barrie.

There are currently two other seniors' facilities with a single case of COVID-19, prompting the health unit to declare an outbreak, Granite Ridge Retirement Residence in Gravenhurst and Riverwood Retirement Home in Alliston.