BARRIE, ONT. -- Simcoe Muskoka public health is reporting 26 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, all in Simcoe County.

The health unit said this week now holds the record for the most weekly diagnoses for the region at 121, 10 more than the previous week.

"There have been more than 450 new cases reported in October, which is more than double what was reported in any previous month," its website states.

Meanwhile, testing at COVID assessment clinics across the region remains busy. Staff at the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre's Sperling Drive clinic said numbers have been on a steady incline.

"Well, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday of this week are higher than the same period we saw about a month ago. So we are still seeing about 300 patients per day," said Stella Johnson, RVH emergency department director.

Click here for information on a COVID-19 assessment clinic near you.

The numbers released Thursday indicate COVID-19 cases in Barrie, Innisfil, New Tecumseth, Adjala-Tosorontio, Bradford, Clearview, Essa, Severn and Springwater.

Three long-term care facilities are dealing with outbreaks of the virus, Simcoe Manor in Beeton, Riverwood Senior Living in Alliston and Granite Ridge Retirement in Gravenhurst.

There have been no new deaths reported, keeping the toll at 49.