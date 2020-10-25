Two more residents have passed away from COVID-19 at Simcoe Manor long-term care home in Beeton.

The death toll at the home, which has 118 residents, is now nine according to the County of Simcoe. The province handed management control over to Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) staff in early October after the outbreak was declared by the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit.

According to the county, 40 residents and 28 staff members have tested positive for the virus.

Health officials say it is unclear how the virus entered the home, but typically the virus enters the home through staff or visitors who do not know they have become infected.