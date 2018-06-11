

CTV Barrie





For the next week, County of Simcoe residents can leave fabrics and old clothing at their curb for pick up.

The county started picking up sealed bags on Monday morning as part of a special collection week. They are looking to divert clean clothing, towels, linens and bags that would otherwise be headed to the landfill.

The items, which must be placed at the curb in a provided purple bag or in a clear bag, will be recycled or reused. Officials stress that items must be clean and dry.

