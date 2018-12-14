

CTV Barrie





Pop superstar Christina Aguilera won’t be performing at Casino Rama after all, on Friday the casino announced the performance is officially cancelled.

The singer was initially scheduled to hit the stage at Casino Rama on October 11, but that appearance was postponed just hours prior when the singer lost her voice.

At that time she said she hoped to reschedule in 2019, but Casino Rama has since announced they were unable to find an agreeable date for the concert.

All tickets purchased by credit card will automatically be refunded, while tickets purchased with cash or debit will be refunded at the Casino Rama Resort box office.

The Casino Rama box office is open daily from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.