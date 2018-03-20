The 15th annual CAA worst roads campaign is underway.

The competition which starts March 20th, gathers on-line opinions from across the province.

“We do get a lot of frustration from the general public,” says CAA South Central Ontario Spokesperson, Raymond Chan

Chan says the definition of a worst road can vary: "a worst road could be anything from potholes along the road, missing or confusing road signs, bad signal timing, missing or inadequate cycling infrastructure,”

Last year, Barrie received four out of five of the top titles for Central Ontario. Duckworth Street topped the list followed by Morrow Road, Lockhart Road in Innisfil, Hurst drive and Mapleview Drive East.

In 2017, Barrie had one of the worst roads in the province with Duckworth Street tied for eighth place.

This year, local drivers CTV Barrie spoke with say the worst roads they see in Barrie are Hurst and Mapleview Drives.

The CAA says the worst roads list has helped pressure governments to put more money into road repairs for the last 15 years.

Click here to submit your travel troubles by April 15th.