A school bus driver has been charged, following a collision with a farm tractor in Seguin Township.

The collision happened on Thursday morning on Highway 141, near Lawson Crescent. Eight students were on the bus at the time.

The driver of the tractor was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The OPP says some of the students received minor injuries. The bus driver wasn't injured.

The 62-year-old school bus driver was charged with making an unsafe lane change under the Highway Traffic Act.

Highway 141 was closed in both directions for several hours.