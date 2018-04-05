

CTV Barrie





Minor injuries are reported after a school bus and a farm tractor collided on a highway in Seguin Township.

Eight students were on the bus when the collision happened on Thursday morning on Highway 141, near Lawson Crescent.

The OPP says some of the students on the bus received minor injuries. The bus driver wasn't injured.

The driver of the tractor was taken to hospital. His condition isn't known.

The cause of the crash still isn’t known.

Highway 141 was closed in both directions for several hours.