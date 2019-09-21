Featured
Boy in stable condition after being hit by a car in Innisfil
Staff, CTV Barrie
Published Saturday, September 21, 2019 4:37PM EDT
A 12-year-old boy is in critical but stable condition after he was struck by a car while riding his bike.
It happened around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday on Big Bay Point Road near 25th Sideroad in Innisfil.
Police say the boy was riding his bike with his sister when the driver of a KIA attempted to pass the riders and struck the boy.
According to police, the boy was rushed to a local hospital and was later transported to a Toronto hospital.
The driver remained at the scene and is co-operating with police.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the South Simcoe Police.