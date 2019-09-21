

Staff, CTV Barrie





A 12-year-old boy is in critical but stable condition after he was struck by a car while riding his bike.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday on Big Bay Point Road near 25th Sideroad in Innisfil.

Police say the boy was riding his bike with his sister when the driver of a KIA attempted to pass the riders and struck the boy.

According to police, the boy was rushed to a local hospital and was later transported to a Toronto hospital.

The driver remained at the scene and is co-operating with police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the South Simcoe Police.