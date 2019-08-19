

Kim Phillips, CTV Barrie





Tragedy has struck a family after a boating outing in Huntsville on Monday.

The body of a man who disappeared while swimming with his son in Peninsula Lake has been recovered.

Police say the boy's mother was in the boat as the pair were swimming yesterday afternoon when the wind picked up, forcing the vessel to float away.

Police say she tried to restart the boat as is drifted farther from the two in the water and when she couldn't she immediately called 911.

Incredibly, the boy was found treading water about 45 minutes later by nearby boaters. He was taken to hospital as a precaution and is said to be uninjured.

The OPP marine search and rescue team, along with the OPP helicopter, continued to scour the area for the boy's father. They called off the search on Monday at dusk and resumed Tuesday morning.

The 56-year-old Etobicoke man's body was found early this afternoon by the OPP search and recovery team.