CTV Barrie





Barrielicious is tantalizing the taste buds of thousands as the food festival gets ready to serve up its 11th year in Barrie.

The popular event runs from January 18 to February 3 with 59 local restaurants participating.

Each eatery will offer a three-course meal ranging in price from $15 to $30.

To find out more about Barrielicious click here.