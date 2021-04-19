Advertisement
Barrie won't study reducing speed limits
Published Monday, April 19, 2021 11:53PM EDT
Barrie city councillors have rejected a call to study reducing speed limits (Luke Simard/CTV News)
BARRIE, ONT. -- Barrie's speed limits won't be dropping anytime soon.
At a virtual meeting Monday night, city councillors voted against asking city staff to study the costs and potential effects of lowering speed limits across Barrie by 10 km/h.
Councillors did endorse a more broad-ranging examination of how to make city streets safer and how to reach the goal of zero pedestrian and cyclist deaths.
