BARRIE, ONT. -- Ward 2 councillor Keenan Aylwin wants city staff to examine the feasibility of reducing the speed limit on city streets.

Aylwin would like to see the maximum speed on major streets dropped to 50 km/h and 30 km/h an hour on smaller, residential roads.

Aylwin points to research by the World Health Organization that predicts better outcomes for people involved in crashes at speeds 30 km/h or slower.

"We know that it can significantly reduce injury and significantly reduce fatality in a traffic collision," Aylwin says. "We should make our streets as safe as possible, and I think we can do that if we lower the speed limit.Ward 2 councillor Keenan Aylwin wants city staff to examine the feasibility of reducing the speed limit on city streets.