BARRIE, ONT. -- The victim of a deadly single-vehicle collision in Barrie on Sunday morning has been identified as a 23-year-old Springwater Township man.

Police say the vehicle was travelling east on Cundles Road when the driver lost control on the curve and slammed into a light standard, wrapping the driver's side around the pole.

Debris scattered across the road near the southbound Highway 400 off-ramp.

Police believe speed was a factor in the fatal crash.