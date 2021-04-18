BARRIE, ONT. -- A motion being brought forth at Barrie city council on Monday is set to look into reducing speed limits.

The motion, which was first brought forth by Ward 2 city councillor Keenan Aylwin, calls for a staff report to look into the feasibility of reducing speed limits throughout Barrie by 10 km/h.

Aylwin also wants staff to determine the costs associated with the move, including replacing all necessary signage.

Ward 6 councillor Natalie Harris, who is seconding the motion, also wants staff to investigate the benefits and costs of only reducing the speed limit in community safety zones, such as schools.

"There is data out there that shows obviously if a pedestrian is struck and its 10 km lower, obviously the survivability is greatly increased," said Harris. "However, the ripple effect to lowering it all over the city could cause more aggressive drivers, the people that don't follow the speed limit anyways."

Harris said that she believes the public would more widely receive a more targeted approach.

The motion was initially set for discussion at council earlier this month but was deferred to a later date.