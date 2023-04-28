Barrie shooting suspect considered armed and dangerous on the loose

Police charged three individuals with attempted murder and are on the hunt for a fourth suspect considered armed and dangerous in connection with a shooting in Barrie.

Police say 21-year-old Timothy White, of no fixed address, should not be approached.

White is five feet nine inches tall with a slim build, blonde hair, blue eyes and acne scaring on his face. He wears prescription glasses and is known to wear a crossbody satchel.

Police say he also goes by the names Logan or Low.

They ask anyone who knows his whereabouts to call 911 immediately.

On Saturday, police say a 45-year-old Barrie man was found suffering multiple gunshot wounds after an altercation with a group of individuals on a catwalk between Leacock Drive and Kipling Place.

The victim is in a Toronto trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

Officers obtained surveillance video from a nearby plaza and say they identified and arrested a 23-year-old Orillia man within hours of the shooting. He was remanded into custody.

The following day, police searched for evidence in Sunnidale Park, hoping to identify the remaining suspects.

On Sunday evening, police searched a Kipling Place residence and arrested a 29-year-old woman. Along with attempted murder, she also faces a weapon-related charge.

After searching a home on Diana Drive in Orillia, police arrested a third suspect, a 21-year-old man. He faces attempted murder, discharging a firearm with intent, and accessory after the fact charges.

Police urge anyone with information that can help this case to call the tip line at 705-725-7025 ext. 2160 or via email.