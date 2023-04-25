Orillia police raid linked to extensive shooting investigation in Barrie

A police raid in Orillia is the fourth location connected to an extensive investigation into a shooting in Barrie that left a man with life-threatening injuries.

Police have remained tight-lipped as the investigation remains active, but Thomas Dearman said the raid Monday was a "scary situation."

He and his family hid for safety in their Orillia home as police raided the house next door.

"All of a sudden, we heard bangs and commotions," Dearman said.

Police said a man walking along a catwalk from Leacock Drive to Kipling Place Saturday night was shot multiple times after getting into an altercation with a group of people.

A photo of police at Sunnidale Park on Sun., April 23 (Courtesy: Michael Chorney/At The Scene Photography).

The following day, police set up a mobile command unit at Sunnidale Park, and later, a tactical unit was set up outside a Kipling Place home.

Meanwhile, Dearman expressed surprise about the raid, saying his neighbours were "always nice" and "keep to themselves."

Police have yet to provide any information on whether any suspects are in custody. An update is expected in the coming days.

The victim remains in critical condition at a Toronto hospital.