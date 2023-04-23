Suspects wanted after man shot multiple times in Barrie

Barrie police are investigating a late-night shooting that left a man in a life-threatening condition.

Police say a man in his mid 40s was walking along the catwalk from Leacock Drive to Kipling Place at around 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

Investigators say the man got involved in an altercation with a group of people on the catwalk and was shot multiple times.

He was taken to a Toronto area trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

At around 1 p.m. on Sunday, a heavy police presence could be seen at nearby Sunnidale Park, with a perimeter set up and a Barrie police mobile command unit deployed.

A photo of police at Sunnidale Park on Sun., April 23 (Courtesy: Michael Chorney/At The Scene Photography). Police spokesperson Peter Leon would not confirm if the investigation at Sunnidale Park was related to Saturday night's shooting but did confirm it was in relation to an "ongoing investigation."

Later in the evening, a police tactical unit could be seen outside a home on Kipling Place.

"An ongoing police investigation has been underway since the shooting incident occurred on Saturday night," Leon told CTV News on Monday. "the incident is under isolated, and that remains the case."

A photo of a Barrie police tactical unit outside a Kipling Place home on Sun., April 23 (Michael Chorney/At the Scene Photography).

Barrie police have not confirmed if charges have been laid in relation to Saturday night's shooting.

- This developing story will be updated as more details become available.