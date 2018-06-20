

CTV Barrie





Police say a Barrie senior who was seriously injured in a hit and run has died in hospital.

June Bell was riding a bike on Highway 124 on Sunday morning in Magnetawan when she was struck by a vehicle.

The OPP says the driver of that vehicle, a 54-year-old Barrie man, then fled the scene. The accused was arrested Sunday night in Parry Sound.

He is now charged with criminal negligence causing death, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death and failure to stop at the scene of an accident causing death.

The accused will appear in court next month.