Barrie senior dies after weekend hit and run: OPP
An OPP cruiser is seen in this undated photo.
CTV Barrie
Published Wednesday, June 20, 2018 4:17PM EDT
Police say a Barrie senior who was seriously injured in a hit and run has died in hospital.
June Bell was riding a bike on Highway 124 on Sunday morning in Magnetawan when she was struck by a vehicle.
The OPP says the driver of that vehicle, a 54-year-old Barrie man, then fled the scene. The accused was arrested Sunday night in Parry Sound.
He is now charged with criminal negligence causing death, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death and failure to stop at the scene of an accident causing death.
The accused will appear in court next month.