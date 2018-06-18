

CTV Barrie





A Barrie man has been charged after police say he struck a cyclist and fled the scene north of Parry Sound.

The alleged hit and run happened on Highway 124 on Sunday morning in Magnetawan.

The OPP says the 54-year-old driver was traveling east when he struck the cyclist causing her to land in a ditch. Police say he then left the scene.

The cyclist, 70-year-old June Bell, was taken to hospital. The Barrie woman’s injuries are considered life threatening.

The accused has been charged with failure to stop at the scene of an accident and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm.

He was scheduled to appear in a Parry Sound court on Monday.