BARRIE, ONT. -- It was a perfect start as summer officially got underway at 5:43 p.m. Saturday.

There was a long lineup of boaters at the Tiffin Boat launch, itching to get hit the open waters.

Plenty of people laid out towels and blankets at Centennial Beach, some following physical distancing measures more than others.

Some sun-seekers made the drive up from Toronto, where beaches remain closed. Last weekend, the city of Barrie issued more than 200 tickets for parking along the waterfront without a resident pass.

Despite the change in seasons, Environment Canada is forecasting a cooler than usual remainder of June.

Morris Gervais at Barrie Hill Farms says the colder spring and transition to summer has slowed the start of strawberry season by a few days. The farm’s pick-your-own program should launch later this week.

“What’s going to be different this year is we’re not going to be offering wagon rides, unfortunately,” Gervais explains. Barrie Hill’s check-in and parking lot areas have also been moved closer to the strawberries.

Environment Canada predicts temperatures will creep above normal through July and August.